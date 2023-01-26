NHL records: Did Wayne Gretzky score the most points in a single season?

Whenever there is a discussion on NHL records, one thing that remains constant is the inclusion of Wayne Gretzky in the conversation. Known as "The Great One," Gretzky holds the most records in NHL history.

Wayne Gretzky has had one of the most decorated careers in the world of sports and the most in the NHL. In his 20 years on the ice, Gretzky went on to set record after record. Among those is the most points scored in a regular NHL season.

Gretzky is the only player in NHL history to score 215 points in a single season. He achieved this feat during his stint with the Edmonton Oilers during the 1985-86 NHL season. During that campaign, he scored 52 goals and recorded 163 assists.

Interestingly, Gretzky achieved this feat by breaking his own record of 212 points, which he recorded during the 1981-82 season. On top of that, he holds four of the top five spots for most points in a single campaign. He is also the only player to reach the 200-point mark in a single season and he achieved this not once, but on four occasions.

It has been 36 years now and no one has ever seriously challenged his numbers. Only Mario Lemieux came close to Gretzky during the 1988-89 NHL season. He garnered 199 points with 85 goals and 114 assists that season.

Wayne Gretzky holds numerous NHL records

"The Great One" also holds some other records that seem impossible to break. These include:

Most Art Ross Trophies (10)

Winning the Art Ross Trophy is a dream for every NHL athlete, but not for Wayne Gretzky. The trophy is awarded to the player with the most points scored each season and Gretzky won 10 Art Ross Trophies in his career. This reflects how consistent he was in his career.

Netted 92 goals in a single season

During the 1981-82 season, Gretzky was at the peak of his power. With the Edmonton Oilers, he finished the season with 92 goals. This has still not been matched by anyone. Interestingly, Gretzky also holds the record for most assists (163).

NHL's top goal scorer of all time (894)

In his 20 years in the NHL, Wayne Gretzky has amassed a total of 864 goals in 1,427 games. His last NHL career goal came for the New York Rangers in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on March 29, 1999. The record looks like it will stand for a long time.

