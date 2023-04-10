NHL Reddit Streams: How to watch and other info

With a week to go before the 2023 NHL Playoffs are tentatively set to begin, several teams have reached the stage where every game is a must-win. The first round of the playoffs is currently scheduled to begin on April 17. However, depending on cancelations or delays, it could be pushed back.

On April 13, 15 games will be played, drawing an end to the regular season. Even with three days of games remaining, the playoff bracket is not yet complete, with the playoff seeding yet to be finalized.

Not only will hockey fans be monitoring which team their favorite squad will be paired up against, but some teams are still vying for the final Wild Card positions. Five teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences are still in contention to reach the postseason.

"Will the @FlaPanthers clinch a #StanleyCup Playoffs spot tonight? ([email protected]_NHL)"- NHL

For fans hoping to catch all of the action in both the wild card race and the NHL playoffs, games will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT. However, these channels require fans to either have a cable connection or a streaming service that offers live sports, which comes with a cost.

However, for fans who do not have access to any of the programs listed above, there will be streams available online, namely on Reddit. Sports fans have constantly turned to Reddit to find streams of various sporting events, including the NFL, UFC and NBA.

MLive @MLive The Red Wings will play in their final home game of the season on Monday night, hosting the playoff-bound Stars mlive.com/redwings/2023/… The Red Wings will play in their final home game of the season on Monday night, hosting the playoff-bound Stars mlive.com/redwings/2023/…

"The Red Wings will play in their final home game of the season on Monday night, hosting the playoff-bound Stars" - @MLive

While some of these streams may or may not be legal, the streams are there for people who can find them. Sites such as VIPBox and Sportsurge.net offer a variety of streams for fans hoping to catch all of the action. While the sites provide high-quality options for NHL streaming, they will simply need to close all pop-up ads. The sites provide links to watch every game across the league.

A closer look at the NHL Wild Card race for those streaming the remaining regular-season games

In the Eastern Conference, two of the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins will likely make the postseason. While the Buffalo Sabres still have a slight chance of making it to the playoffs, it appears unlikely that they will make it. However, stranger things have happened.

The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are competing for the final Western Conference playoff spot after the Seattle Kraken clinched the other wild card spot. The Jets remain one point ahead of the Flames with three games remaining.

Poll : 0 votes