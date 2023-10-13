NHL Rumors: Insider discloses Senators' preparations for impending Shane Pinto extension 

In a surprising turn of events, insider information from Darren Dreger has sent shockwaves through the Ottawa Senators fan base. The news suggests that the Senators may be on the verge of extending their promising young center, Shane Pinto. The details of this potential extension, however, are intricately tied to the team's ongoing efforts to create the necessary salary cap space.

Dreger, a hockey insider and co-host of TSN's "Insider Trading," revealed that Senators' General Manager, Pierre Dorion, is actively working on reshaping the team's roster to facilitate the contract required to bring back Shane Pinto.

Dorion's challenge, as per Dreger's insider information, lies in the team's current salary cap situation. The Senators are actively exploring trade options to shed cap space.

Expand Tweet

Pinto, a budding star in the making, currently remains unsigned on the Senators' roster and is yet to accrue the requisite number of games to enter Group 2 Restricted Free Agent (RFA) status. This means that the Senators hold exclusive negotiating rights with Pinto, providing them a unique opportunity to secure his long-term commitment.

Expand Tweet

Mathieu Joseph, who is signed for three more seasons with an annual average value (AAV) cap hit of 2.9 million dollars, is under consideration for a potential move. Joseph's production in the previous season, with 18 points in 59 games, has left room for improvement, making him a candidate for a trade that could free up valuable cap space.

Insider info reveals another player is to be moved to extend Shane Pinto's contract

Another name in the mix is Erik Brannstrom, who is in the last year of his contract with an AAV of 2 million dollars. While the young defenseman has shown promise, Dorion's willingness to discuss his potential departure indicates the team's determination to secure Pinto's extension.

Shane Pinto, who made his NHL debut in the 2020-2021 season, quickly became a fan favorite with his impressive play and two-way capabilities. The Senators see him as a cornerstone of their future and are eager to lock him into a long-term deal. Pinto's impending contract extension could be a pivotal moment in Ottawa's rebuilding process, signaling their commitment to nurturing and retaining young talent.

As the Senators and Pierre Dorion navigate the intricacies of the salary cap and potential player moves, fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see Shane Pinto's name on a long-term contract. With the insider information from Darren Dreger, the Senators may soon have cause for celebration as they take a significant step towards securing their future with one of the game's rising stars.