Have you ever wondered who would be the NHL's James Harden counterpart?

James Harden and the Philadelphia Sixers shocked the NBA world last night announcing the guard's trade to Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers will be James Harden's fifth NBA team in his 16-season career and are also the third team Harden will join, in just the last five seasons. The 2018 MVP left the Houston Rockets at the end of the 2020-21 season and has since been with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and now LA Clippers.

Seeing James Harden's trade-filled NBA journey made us wonder who, "Who is James Harden's NHL counterpart?" and we asked this question to Google's Bard.

Initially, Bard returned Connor McDavid as the NHL's James Harden counterpart. But the Edmonton Oilers star has been with the Alberta-based team since he was drafted there as the No.1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

We explained to Bard that we wanted an NHL player who not only is a great player, but has good stats to back up his puck skills and also has been traded multiple times.

Lo and behold, Bard makes the case for NHL Ironman and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Phil Kessel to be NHL's James Harden counterpart.

AI suggests Phil Kessel as James Harden's NHL counterpart

Phil Kessel is referred to as the NHL's Ironman for his feat of playing in 1,064 consecutive regular season games. Bard outlines Phil Kessel's journey across the NHL after being traded multiple times.

The Boston Bruins had drafted Phil Kessel as the fifth overall pick in the 2006 draft. After playing for the Black & Gold for three seasons, the defenceman was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in September 2009.

Kessel spent six seasons with the Maple Leafs and was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in July 2015. Kessel won two Stanley Cups, in 2015 and 2016, while he played for the Penguins.

The Penguins' 2019 Stanley Cup run was cut short by the New York Islanders who swept Sidney Crosby and Co. in the first round. Phil Kessel was then traded to his fourth NHL team, the Arizona Coyotes in June 2019.

Kessel became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021 season after his eight-year contract ended. He was then signed by the Vegas Golden Knights in August 2022 to a one-year/$1,500,000 contract.

Phil Kessel continued his Ironman streak throughout the regular season as he played in all of Vegas' 82 regular season games. He passed Keith Yandle's ironman streak on October 25, 2022 when he played in his 990th consecutive game.

The current unrestricted free agent then played his 1000th consecutive NHL game on November 17, 2022 against his former team, the Arizona Coyotes. Vegas Golden Knights went on to win the 2023 Stanley Cup championship making Phil Kessel a three-time champion.

AI compares Kessel and Harden's stats from last season

Bard hails Kessel as a pure goalscorer and one of the most dangerous players in the league with a puck at the end of his stick. It then compares both players' stats from the 2022-23 season.

AI compares Phil Kessel and James Harden's 2022-23 season stats

Hockey and basketball stats cannot be compared on the same plane but lets look both players' stats across their respective careers.

Phil Kessel has 992 points from 413 goals and 579 assists in 1,286 games. James Harden has 24,693 points with 7,015 assists in 1,000 games.

AI's final stand on NHL's James Harden counterpart

After showcasing Phil Kessel and James Harden's respective journeys and each players' impressive stats, Bard called both players excellent passers and playmakers.

AI's final statement on Phil Kessel-James Harden comparison

Bard's final statement to make its case for Phil Kessel to be NHL's James Harden counterpart is both players being elite scorers and having been traded multiple times in their careers.

