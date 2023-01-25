NHL schedule for Jan 25 ft. Rangers vs. Maple Leafs and more

The NHL games on January 25 begin with the New York Rangers taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena.

Here is the NHL schedule for today:

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Wednesday, Jan 25, 7:00 PM Eastern (on TNT)

Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers

The Rangers have a 3-2 record in their last five games and are coming off a very comfortable 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the last game and will be looking to keep up his form.

The Maple Leafs also have a 3-2 record in their last five and are coming off a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders. William Nylander kept up with his current form and scored two goals in that matchup.

In their last meeting, the Rangers won 3-1 against the Maple Leafs.

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators

Wednesday, Jan 25, 7:00 PM Eastern

Ottawa Senators v New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are currently on a five-game losing streak, their most recent defeat coming in a 2-5 loss against the Maple Leafs. The Islanders are currently sixth in the NHL Metropolitan division.

The Ottawa Senators have a 1-4 record in their last five games. This will be their first game since the team announced Bob Jones' ALS diagnosis yesterday. Fans showed their support online and those attending today's game will do the same.

In their previous matchup, the Islanders won 4-2 against the Senators and will be hoping for a similar result.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars

Wednesday, Jan 25, 8:30 PM Eastern

Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

The Carolina Hurricanes are 4-1 in their last five games and have looked consistent on offense, netting five goals in their last two.

The Dallas Stars have a 3-2 record in their last five and are coming off an OT loss against the Buffalo Sabres.

This is a battle between the top teams in the Metropolitan and Central divisions and is an intriguing matchup. In their previous meeting, the Hurricanes won the game 5-4.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, Jan 25, 9:30 PM Eastern (on TNT)

Edmonton Oilers v Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five games and sit at the bottom of their division.

The Edmonton Oilers are on a six-game winning streak. They will be looking to build on their momentum and head to the top of the NHL Pacific division. Connor McDavid is in MVP form and leads the NHL in scoring with 40 goals.

This will be the first of two matchups scheduled between these two teams this season.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken

Wednesday, Jan 25, 10 PM Eastern

Vancouver Canucks v Seattle Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks are 2-3 in their last five and are currently in the bottom half of their division table.

The Seattle Kraken have a similar record, coming off a 2-1 loss in a shootout against the Colorado Avalanche. In their head-to-head, Cannucks are 2-0 winning the last two games, 5-4 and 6-5.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

Poll : 0 votes