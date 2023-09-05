NHL sixth overtime rules: Does league have special rules for the 6th, 7th, and 8th overtime?

The NHL does not establish distinct regulations for the 6th, 7th, or 8th overtime periods. In overtime, the standard sudden death rules are in effect, meaning that the first team to score is declared the winner.

The sole exception to this principle is in playoff games, where if a tie persists after the initial overtime period, the game will persist with complete 20-minute periods until a decisive winner emerges.

Now, let's take a closer look at the NHL overtime regulations and examine how these thrilling extra periods unfold.

Overtime period in regular season games

After the third period concludes and the game is still deadlocked, both teams proceed to a sudden-death overtime period. NHL overtime lasts for five minutes but incorporates some distinctive elements that distinguish it from regular gameplay. One of the most significant distinctions is the reduction in the number of players on the ice.

Three-on-three hockey

Traditionally, hockey features five skaters and a goaltender per team on the ice, but in overtime, this shifts to three skaters per side in a three-on-three format. This change was introduced at the start of the 2015-16 NHL season.

Penalties in overtime

Penalties, just as in regulation play, can have a significant impact on the game during overtime. When a team incurs a penalty in overtime, The team on the power play gains an additional fourth skater on the ice, creating a four-on-three scenario.

If the team commits another infraction, the game transitions into a more intense five-on-three situation.

After the penalized player serves their time, they rejoin the game, and both teams return to even strength, playing four-on-four until the next stoppage of play. At that juncture, the game reverts to the standard three-on-three format.

Shootouts and sudden death shootouts

In summary, in situations where a tie persists, the NHL employs the shootout to determine a winner. This exciting event features players going one-on-one against the opposing goalie, with each team selecting three players for the initial rounds.

If the shootout remains tied after these rounds, it transitions to sudden-death rounds. Here, teams take alternating shots, and the first team to score while the other doesn't wins the game, ensuring a clear outcome.

Overtime differences between NHL playoffs and regular season

#1. Five-on-five (playoffs) vs. Five-on-three (regular season)

#2. 20-minute periods (playoffs) vs. 5-minute periods (regular season)

#3. There are no shootouts in the playoffs.