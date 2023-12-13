NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Dec. 13

Tonight's NHL schedule features just five matchups, half of the action fans got to watch on Tuesday night, with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets scheduled to skate on the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, here are today's projected NHL starters, although not all the players are confirmed. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you want to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or try to boast your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From it, you can make an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

Last five games: 2-1-1 / 2.40 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .931 Sv%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

Last five games: 1-2-2 / 2.60 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-0 / 1.78 GAA / .928 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens

Alex Nedeljkovic (Pittsburgh)

Alex Nedeljkovic of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.18 GAA / .937 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.01 GAA / .930 SV%

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.94 GAA / .916 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders

John Gibson (Anaheim)

Last five games: 1-4-0 / 3.20 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-1 / 3.22 GAA / .901 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 3.60 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 1.75 GAA / .943 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

Last five games: 2-0-2 / 2.40 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Alexander Georgiev (Colorado)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.40 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-0 / 2.93 GAA / .899 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings

Connor Hellebuyck* (Winnipeg)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 1.80 GAA / .936 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-7-1 / 3.31 GAA / .899 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 1.60 GAA / .934 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-6-1 / 3.20 GAA / .905 SV%