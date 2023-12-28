NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Dec. 28

Only four NHL games are on the schedule for Thursday night, a significant decrease from Wednesday, which featured 28 teams in action.

Of course, tonight will feature some exciting matchups, including the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vegas Golden Knights and the ever-surprising Philadelphia Flyers skating against the NHL's best team, the Vancouver Canucks.

There are only two confirmed goalies at the time of publication, so here's the latest data to assist in any fantasy hockey decisions you may make before the puck drops this evening.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Dec. 28

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes

Cayden Primeau* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 4-3-0 / 3.20 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 6-5-1 / 3.61 GAA / .854 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-1-0 / 2.13 GAA / .927 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-6-2 / 2.06 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-7-3 / 3.12 GAA / .903 SV%

Jiri Patera (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 1-2-0 / 3.98 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-2 / 2.62 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-2 / 1.98 GAA / .930 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 17-7-1 / 2.46 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 2.78 GAA / .923 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks

Stuart Skinner* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 12-9-1 / 3.04 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 1.52 GAA /.993 SV%

MacKenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 4-14-2 / 3.92 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 3.33 GAA / .898 SV%

* means the player is confirmed to start