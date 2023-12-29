NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Dec. 29

There are nine NHL games scheduled tonight, including a bunch of division rivals facing off, including the New York Islanders taking on the Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche visiting the St. Louis Blues.

Out of the 18 potential NHL starters tonight, two are confirmed at the time of publication, so keep checking on who gets the call tonight to help you win your NHL fantasy matchup.

(* Indicates the skater is confirmed for tonight.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Dec. 29

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets

Ilya Samsonov* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 5-2-5 / 3.79 GAA / .871 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.24 GAA / .918 SV%

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-6 / 3.20 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 4.90 GAA / .871 SV%

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-0 / 2.77 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 2.78 GAA / .926 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 16-9-1 / 2.48 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-12-2 / 2.93 GAA / .905 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 13-6-1 / 3.26 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.68 GAA / .884 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-11-0 / 3.53 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-0 / 1.85 GAA / .934 SV%

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 15-13-0 / 2.94 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-2-0 / 1.61 GAA / .943 SV%

Alex Lyon of the NHL's Detroit Red Wings

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 4-3-0 / 2.14 GAA / .932 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-3 / 2.29 GAA / .928 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.00 GAA / .914 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-7 / 3.27 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-1 / 2.64 GAA / .911 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 17-8-2 / 3.00 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-1 / 3.31 GAA / .901 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 11-10-1 / 3.28 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-11-0 / 3.19 GAA / .901 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 9-11-0 / 2.98 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-1 / 2.41 GAA / .923 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 9-2-2 / 3.00 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 2.57 GAA / .924 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Seattle Kraken

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-2 / 2.57 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.28 GAA / .884 SV%

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-8 / 2.53 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 12-7-0 / 2.62 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 2.93 GAA / .931 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 7-13-0 / 2.80 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-4-5 / 2.43 GAA / .918 SV%