NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Dec. 30

With just two days left in 2023, the NHL has a heavy schedule on Saturday, with nine matchups highlighted by some key Hockey Night in Canada games like the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the last game of the night is the Edmonton Oilers visiting Los Angeles Kings. Overall, there are some intriguing goalie battles to watch tonight, with five NHL starters already confirmed at publication.

(* Indicates confirmed starter)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Dec. 30

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets

Filip Gustavsson* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 10-8-2 / 2.90 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 1.25 GAA / .958 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-3 / 2.35 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-10-2 / 2.77 GAA / .912 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

Daniil Tarasov (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 1-2-0 / 4.39 GAA / .852 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .862 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 6-8-2 / 3.21 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 5.86 GAA / .775 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers

Jake Allen of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 4-6-2 / 3.43 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-7-0 / 4.89 GAA / .863 SV%

Anthony Stolarz (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 4-3-1 / 2.18 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .900 SV%

Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals

Yaroslav Askarov (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 0-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-2 / 3.16 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-3 / 2.52 GAA / .918 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs

Pyotr Kochetkov* (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 8-7-3 / 2.65 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 4.00 GAA / .882 SV%

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 4-2-0 / 2.85 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-1 / 2.70 GAA / .921 SV%

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-0 / 2.77 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-1 / 1.46 GAA / .953 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy* (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 8-6-0 / 2.78 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-2 / 2.80 GAA / .914 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins

Joel Hofer (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-0 / 2.73 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Tristan Jarry* (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 10-11-2 / 2.49 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-0 / 1.82 GAA / .930 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 13-6-1 / 3.26 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-5-0 / 2.70 GAA / .907 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-2 / 2.87 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-4-0 / 2.24 GAA / .929 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-1 / 2.91 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 1.78 GAA / .950 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-2 / 2.11 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 1.72 GAA / .949 SV%