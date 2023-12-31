NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Dec. 31

During today's nine NHL matchups, Marc-Andre Fleury is about to become the fourth goalie to ever suit up in 1,000 games when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon.

Besides that historic contest, there are plenty of other hockey games to keep NHL fans entertained to celebrate the end of 2023 as everyone waits for the Winter Classic on New Year's Day on Monday.

(* Indicates that this netminder is confirmed for his game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Dec. 31

Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild

Laurent Brossoit* (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 4-3-1 / 2.50 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .933 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury of the NHL's Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 6-5-2 / 3.17 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 23-11-0 / 2.59 GAA / .910 SV%

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 10-2-4 / 2.17 GAA / .929 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 2.33 GAA / .907 SV%

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 5-3-0 / 2.39 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.02 GAA / .910 SV%

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins

Ilya Sorokin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-7 / 3.17 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 3.17 GAA / .905 SV%

Alex Nedelijkovic (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 5-2-2 / 2.64 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.58 GAA / .910 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-2 / 3.31 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-12-0 / 3.66 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 3.45 GAA / .884 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 7-4-3 / 2.86 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 3.19 GAA / .910 SV%

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 8-6-5 / 3.47 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 5.50 GAA / .807 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks

Calvin Pickard (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 2-2-0 / 2.99 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 3.53 GAA / .896 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 7-14-0 / 2.77 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-7-3 / 3.18 GAA / .901 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-9-1 / 3.61 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-5-2 / 4.73 GAA / .880 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 18-8-2 / 2.93 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-0 / 1.73 GAA / .923 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars

Petr Mrazek* (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 9-11-1 / 3.07 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-2 / 2.64 GAA / .915 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-2-2 / 3.06 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.97 GAA / .905 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Calgary Flames

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 6-3-1 / 2.54 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-2 / 2.37 GAA / .923 SV%

Jacob Markstrom* (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 8-10-2 / 2.71 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-1 / 1.84 GAA / .938 SV%