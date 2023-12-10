NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 10

As fantasy matchups are ending for the week, eight NHL games are on tap today, including a few early games and some West Coast nightcaps that will make or break anyone's chances for a victory.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, Seattle Kraken, and Vegas Golden Knights play on the second night of a back-to-back.

Although not all these starting netminders are confirmed at publication, the NHL goalies listed below are the projected starters in their contests. Be aware, this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you are looking to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or trying to boast your goaltender statistics for the week, here's some in-depth analysis that will assist you in making an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

Anthony Stolarz (Florida)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.60 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 5.27 GAA / .844 SV%

Jet Greaves (Columbus)

Last five games: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .953 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .953 SV%

Jet Greaves of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

Akira Schmid (New Jersey)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.20 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.57 GAA / .873 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 2.20 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.57 GAA / .873 SV%

Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .877 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-2-1 / 2.26 GAA / .923 SV%

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.00 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers

Pheonix Copley (Los Angeles)

Last five games: 3-0-1 / 2.20 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 3.73 GAA / .867 SV%

Jonathan Quick (New York)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 3.00 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Jonathan Quick of the NHL's New York Rangers

Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 2.20 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 3.06 GAA / .893 SV%

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 3.43 GAA / .899 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 1.40 GAA / .952 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-2-1 / 2.25 GAA / .923 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

Last five games: 1-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-8-3 / 3.19 GAA / .893 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 1.80 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Filip Gustavsson of the NHL's Minnesota Wild

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

Last five games: 1-2-2 / 2.40 GAA / .880 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.20 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 3.73 GAA / .879 SV%

Jiri Patera (Vegas)

Last five games: First game

Career vs. opponent: First meeting