NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 11

After a busy weekend for NHL fantasy managers, in which the league played 20 games, today is relatively quiet. There are just four matchups on the schedule, allowing for reflection on what went right and wrong last week. Interestingly, no team scheduled to play today skates on the second night of a back-to-back.

Although not all these starting netminders are confirmed at publication, the NHL goalies listed below are the projected starters in their contests. Be aware this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you are looking to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or trying to boast your goaltender statistics for the week, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

Last five games: 3-0-1 / 2.40 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 3.24 GAA / .881 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

Last five games: 2-1-2 / 3.00 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .914 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

Last five games: 0-3-1 / 3.80 GAA / .856 SV%

Career vs. opponent: first meeting

Karel Vejmelka of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

Last five games: 1-1-2 / 3.00 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: first meeting

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars

Ville Husso (Detroit)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 3.80 GAA / .878 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 4.70 GAA / .842 SV%

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.20 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-0 / 2.53 GAA / .895 SV%

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche

Dan Vladar (Calgary)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.80 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.72 GAA / .912 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.60 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.33 GAA / .927 SV%