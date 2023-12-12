NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 12

Tonight's NHL schedule features 10 matchups, including the first meeting between Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard. Outside of that epic showdown, the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs skate on the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, here are today's projected NHL starters, although not all these players are confirmed at publication. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you want to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or try to boast your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Tristan Jarry* (Pittsburgh)

Last five games: 1-2-2 / 2.60 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-0 / 1.78 GAA / .928 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.80 GAA / .860 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.00 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-6-0 / 3.34 GAA / .892 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers

Martin Jones* (Toronto)

Last five games: 0-1-0 / 6.23 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-1 / 3.24 GAA / .892 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.60 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.15 GAA / .934 SV%

Igor Shesterkin of the NHL's New York Rangers

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues

Ville Husso (Detroit)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 3.80 GAA / .878 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.20 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.96 GAA / .891 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.20 GAA / .934 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.00 GAA / .935 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 2.00 GAA / .932 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 2.71 GAA / .902 SV%

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights

Dustin Wolf (Calgary)

Last five games: 1-2-0 / 3.04 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

Last five games: 3-0-1 / 1.60 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.09 GAA / .948 SV%

Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.60 GAA / .939 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.38 GAA / .891 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky of the NHL's Florida Panthers

Joe Daccord (Seattle)

Last five games: 1-3-1 / 2.40 GAA / .881 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.09 GAA / .919 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-2-0 / 2.22 GAA / .925 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.40 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 3.66 GAA / .883 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 3.15 GAA / .894 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 2.20 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 3.01 GAA / .893 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks

Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.40 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.99 GAA / .921 SV%

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.20 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.89 GAA / .889 SV%