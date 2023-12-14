NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 14

Tonight's NHL schedule features eight matchups, including the St. Louis Blues playing their first game under new head coach Drew Bannister. Surprisingly, no teams are skating on the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, here are today's projected NHL starters, although not all these players are confirmed at publication. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you want to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or try to boast your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs

Spencer Martin (Columbus)

Last five games: 1-4-0 / 4.20 GAA / .861 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.10 GAA / .912 SV%

Ilya Samsonov* (Toronto)

Last five games: 3-0-2 / 2.40 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 1.39 GAA / .946 SV%

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

Last five games: 2-1-1 / 2.60 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 0.48 GAA / .948 SV%

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.20 GAA / .934 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-1 / 2.64 GAA / .914 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.80 GAA / .864 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Ville Husso* (Detroit)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 3.80 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 3.09 GAA / .887 SV%

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild

Dustin Wolf (Calgary)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.64 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 3.12 GAA / .846 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.20 GAA / .951 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-1 / 1.08 GAA / .964 SV%

Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.60 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 3.68 GAA / .887 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.60 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.01 GAA / .933 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-3-0 / 3.16 GAA / .899 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 5.08 GAA / .738 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

Last five games: 1-3-1 / 3.40 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

Last five games: 1-3-1 / 2.20 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.80 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-6-2 / 2.69 GAA / .914 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.40 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 4.57 GAA / .879 SV%