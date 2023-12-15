NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 15

Tonight's NHL schedule features six matchups, with a handful of teams skating on the first night of an upcoming back-to-back, which will have a ripple effect on who starts tonight and who takes the crease on Saturday.

Although only some of these players are confirmed at publication, today's projected NHL starters are here. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you want to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or try to boast your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

Lukas Dostal* (Anaheim)

Last five games: 1-4-0 / 4.60 GAA / .846 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 4.00 GAA / .875 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .818 SV%

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.60 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-5-1 / 2.28 GAA / .916 SV%

Ilya Sorokin* (New York)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 3.60 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.41 GAA / .919 SV%

Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 1.60 GAA / .953 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-7-1 / 2.54 GAA / .927 SV%

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

Last five games: 1-3-0 / 3.60 GAA / .813 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-1 / 2.77 GAA / .917 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.40 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-2 / 2.88 GAA / .906 SV%

Jake Oettinger* (Dallas)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.80 GAA / .868 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.79 GAA / .903 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes

Kaapo Kahkonen* (San Jose)

Kaapo Kahkonen of the NHL's San Jose Sharks

Last five games: 4-0-1 / 3.00 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-0 / 1.50 GAA / .948 SV%

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 2.60 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

Last five games: 2-0-2 / 2.40 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

Last five games: 4-0-1 / 2.20 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.06 GAA / .886 SV%