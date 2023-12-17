NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 17

Today's NHL schedule features only five matchups, including Connor Bedard playing his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks, for the first time. The Canucks, Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche are all skating on the second day of a back-to-back.

Here are today's projected NHL starters, although not all these players are confirmed at publication. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you need to gain an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or want to boost your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess in order to record the most possible points from tonight's games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 2.60 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 1.01 GAA / .966 SV%

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

Last five games: 0-4-1 / 4.20 GAA / .847 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

Darcy Kuemper of the NHL's Washington Capitals

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 2.80 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-4-1 / 3.47 GAA / .895 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.00 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

Last five games: 0-5-0 / 5.00 GAA / .837 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

Last five games: 4-0-0 / 2.80 GAA / .875 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 2.41 GAA / .922 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

Last five games: 1-4-0 / 3.60 GAA / .879 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.44 GAA / .897 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.80 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.50 GAA / .942 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.60 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-5-2 / 4.73 GAA / .880 SV%

Alex Georgiev (Colorado)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.40 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-0 / 1.68 GAA / .922 SV%