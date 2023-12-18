NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 18

Today's NHL schedule features only five matchups, including Marc-Andre Fleury's potential last career start against his original team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, at PPG Paints Arena. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are the only team skating on the second day of a back-to-back.

Here are today's projected NHL starters between the sticks, although not all these players are confirmed at the time of publication. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you need to gain an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or want to boost your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess to record the most possible points from tonight's games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings

John Gibson (Anaheim)

Last five games: 1-4-0 / 3.60 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-2-1 / 2.29 GAA / .927 SV%

Ville Husso (Detroit)

Last five games: 4-0-1 / 2.38 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-2 / 1.95 GAA / .929 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

Marc-Andre Fleury of the NHL's Minnesota Wild

Last five games: 1-3-1 / 4.00 GAA / .873 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 3.19 GAA / .900 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

Last five games: 1-3-1/ 3.80 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.95 GAA / .900 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets

Jake Allen (Montreal)

Last five games: 0-4-1 / 3.80 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-8-3 / 3.21 GAA / .886 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 1.80 GAA / .939 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-6-1 / 2.96 GAA / .910 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

Chris Driedger (Seattle)

Last five games: First start

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 1.66 GAA / .942 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

Last five games: 3-0-2 / 3.40 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.03 GAA / .931 SV%

Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-5-3 / 2.79 GAA / .904 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 3.60 GAA / .874 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-1 / 3.10 GAA / .910 SV%