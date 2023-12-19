NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 19

Today's NHL schedule features 11 matchups, with the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers looking to pick up a win and break the tie atop the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are the only team skating on the second day of a back-to-back.

Here are the projected NHL starters, although not all these players are confirmed at publication. Be aware that this could change before the puck drops.

Whether you need to gain an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or want to boost your weekly goaltender statistics, this in-depth analysis will assist you. From this, you can make an educated guess to record the most possible points from tonight's games.

(*indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-1 / 3.05 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-0 / 2.21 GAA / .927 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 5-5-0 / 3.02 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-1 / 2.25 GAA / .925 SV%

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 11-7-0 / 2.91 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-1 / 2.71 GAA / .9165 SV%

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 3-0-0 / 1.85 GAA / .949 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-1-3 / 2.04 GAA / .924 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

Samuel Ersson of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-2 / 2.57 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 7.00 GAA / .806 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-0 / 3.33 GAA / .883 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 3.13 GAA / .888 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-4-3 / 2.48 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 6-6-2 / 2.62 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

Daniil Tarasov* (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 0-1-0 / 5.22 GAA / .828 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 6-4-2 / 3.07 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .935 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 4-5-2 / 3.29 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-9-7 / 2.52 GAA / .918 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

Linus Ullmark of the NHL's Boston Bruins

2023-24 statistics: 10-4-1 / 2.79 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 3.12 GAA / .914 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 11-8-1 / 3.04 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .970 SV%

Ilya Sorokin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-7 / 3.15 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.40 GAA / .931 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 16-7-0 / 2.34 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-1 / 2.58 GAA / .911 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 14-10-0 / 2.71 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-1 / 2.70 GAA / .908 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 15-7-1 / 2.96 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-0 / 1.20 GAA / .948 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

Petr Mrazek of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks

2023-24 statistics: 7-10-0 / 3.10 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-2 / 1.96 GAA / .935 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Arizona Coyotes

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 5-6-0 / 3.23 GAA / .876 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 3.20 GAA / .880 SV%

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 12-6-0 / 2.41 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 13-5-2 / 2.02 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-9-3 / 3.34 GAA / .886 SV%

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-7-1 / 3.66 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.62 GAA / .913 SV%