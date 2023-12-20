NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 20

Today's NHL schedule features just three matchups, with the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings skating on the second day of a back-to-back. The Detroit Red Wings travel to face the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Here are the projected starters, although not all these players are confirmed at publication, so this could change before the puck drops. This could help you gain an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup or boost your weekly goaltender statistics as knowing who to start is half the battle.

(*Indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets

James Reimer (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 2-4-2 / 2.61 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-10-1 / 3.24 GAA / .906 SV%

Laurent Brossoit, Winnipeg Jets

Laurent Brossoit* (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 3-3-1 / 2.57 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 1.79 GAA / .935 SV%

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

Semyon Varlamov (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-1 / 3.05 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-12-3 / 2.53 GAA / .921 SV%

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 6-3-2 / 2.45 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.00 GAA / .914 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 5-5-8 / 2.65 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 1.85 GAA / .947 SV%

David Rittich (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: First game

Career vs. opponent: First meeting