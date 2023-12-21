NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 21

On the final Thursday night before the Christmas break, 24 NHL teams will suit up for action tonight. Whether you are currently winning your NHL fantasy matchup or could use some help with your goalie categories, here is a rundown of potential NHL starters for Dec. 21, 2023.

Even though a handful of these players are already confirmed, based on the historical data, there's a good chance these will be the netminder matchups for the 12 NHL contests this evening.

Meanwhile, for those keeping tabs, only the Washington Capitals are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after securing an overtime win on Wednesday night.

(*Indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 6-3-1 / 2.45 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-2 / 3.46 GAA / .892 SV%

Daniil Tarasov (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 1-1-0 / 4.60 GAA / .845 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.94 GAA / .882 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

Jordan Binnington of the NHL's St Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 10-10-1 / 3.20 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.03 GAA / .936 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 14-8-1 / 2.49 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-0 / 2.39 GAA / .914 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-3 / 2.71 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 6-5-0 / 2.83 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-3 / 3.16 GAA / .897 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 7-6-2 / 2.65 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.96 GAA / .930 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 9-11-2 / 2.61 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-4-2 / 3.45 GAA / .904 SV%

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-0 / 2.85 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 2.61 GAA / .911 SV%

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 8-3-2 / 2.51 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.99 GAA / .864 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

Ilya Samsonov of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 5-1-5 / 3.51 GAA / .878 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 3.24 GAA / .877 SV%

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 6-4-2 / 3.27 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .857 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

Calvin Pickard* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 1-2-0 / 2.99 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / .98 GAA / .963 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-1 / 3.30 GAA / .883 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.97 GAA / .939 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 7-4-2 / 2.79 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.55 GAA / .887 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-2 / 2.91 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-1/ 3.95 GAA / .885 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 16-7-0 / 2.34 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-0-0 / 1.86 GAA / .939 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 7-1-2 / 3.21 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 2.18 GAA / .909 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 5-6-0 / 3.23 GAA / .876 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-4-0 / 5.46 GAA / .845 SV%

Alexander Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 15-8-1 / 2.97 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.01 GAA / .900 SV%

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Jacob Markstrom of the NHL's Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-2 / 2.83 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-6-2 / 2.33 GAA / .916 SV%

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 6-6-0 / 3.85 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 3.96 GAA / .907 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 12-6-0 / 2.55 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-8-1 / 3.61 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-1-0 / 1.45 GAA / .949 SV%