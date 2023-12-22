NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 22

Following a hectic Thursday night in the NHL, there are only four games scheduled for Friday, including an Original Six game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks.

As of this morning, there are only two confirmed NHL starters this evening, with the remaining players listed as unconfirmed as of now.

(*Indicates that this player is confirmed to be the starter for today's NHL game.)

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-2 / 2.56 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

James Reimer of the NHl's Detroit Red Wings

James Reimer (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 2-5-2 / 2.87 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-4-3 / 2.27 GAA / .923 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Stuart Skinner* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 11-9-1 / 3.04 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.00 GAA / .906 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 12-7-0 / 2.86 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.88 GAA / .869 SV%

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 9-1-4 / 2.06 GAA / .933 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .968 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck* (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 15-6-2 / 2.43 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-1 / 2.97 GAA / .911 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 7-4-2 / 2.86 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.24 GAA / .925 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 8-10-0 / 3.04 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-2 / 3.02 GAA / .904 SV%