Saturday will feature the final NHL regular season games before the three-day Christmas break takes effect at the final buzzer of the evening's games.

After just four NHL contests on Friday, with each matchup combining for at least six goals, the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings are wrapping up this holiday schedule by skating on the second night of a back-to-back.

Below is the projected list of starting NHL goalies for today, with no one confirmed at the time of publication. Even though a handful of these players are certain to play, anything can happen on game day, so you should double-check your NHL fantasy lineups one more time before the puck drops.

NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 23

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators

Scott Wedgewood of the NHL's Dallas Stars

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 8-1-2 / 3.17 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.02 GAA / .963 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 15-11-0 / 2.81 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-8-1 / 2.54 GAA / .911 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-3 / 2.71 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.01 GAA / .917 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-1 / 2.52 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 3.12 GAA / .895 SV%

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 10-4-2 / 2.86 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-1 / 2.79 GAA / .912 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 9-8-2 / 2.90 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 4.11 GAA / .892 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 3-1-0 / 3.28 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 3.06 GAA / .895 SV%

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-5 / 3.17 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 4.90 GAA / .871 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-0 / 2.93 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-8-1 / 3.33 GAA / .900 SV%

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-2 / 2.40 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 1.38 GAA / .960 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 9-11-2 / 2.61 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 2.73 GAA / .917 SV%

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 5-6-0 / 3.23 GAA / .876 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 6.96 GAA / .714 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils

Michael Hutchinson (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: First meeting

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 2.74 GAA / .895 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 11-6-1 / 3.35 GAA / .883 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 2.99 GAA / .891 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 6-8-1 / 3.17 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.01 GAA / .935 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 12-7-0 / 2.86 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-1-2 / 1.88 GAA / .936 SV%

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-7 / 3.04 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-1 / 3.03 GAA / .909 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 7-6-3 / 2.53 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.43 GAA / .850 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 6-5-8 / 2.56 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 6-13-0 / 2.85 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 4.46 GAA / .859 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 2-10-1 / 4.00 GAA / .872 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.53 GAA / .857 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 10-10-1 / 3.20 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-2-1 / 2.51 GAA / .907 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 5-7-2 / 2.95 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.02 GAA / .914 SV%

Alexander Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 16-8-1 / 3.01 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-2 / 2.75 GAA / .897 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks

Kaapo Kahkonen of the NHL's San Jose Sharks

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-8-1 / 3.61 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 4.85 GAA / .845 SV%

Casey DeSmith (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 6-2-2 / 2.44 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-0 / 3.58 GAA / .888 SV%

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-2 / 2.67 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-4-4 / 2.85 GAA / .914 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 13-6-2 / 2.02 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-5-0 / 2.54 GAA / .915 SV%