NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 27

Tuesday marks the return of NHL hockey, with 14 matchups featuring 28 teams. After a three-day holiday break, only the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are not in action tonight.

Below are today's projected NHL starting goalies, although no one has been confirmed at the time of publication.

Whether you are starting a new NHL fantasy matchup or holding steady in an extended two-week contest, here's the latest data to assist you in making the right decision regarding who to play.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 6-11-0 / 3.62 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 2.90 GAA / .914 SV%

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 4-1-0 / 2.79 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 2.95 GAA / .901 SV%

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-1 / 2.50 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-11-3 / 3.30 GAA / .891 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 8-5-0 / 2.76 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 15-11-1 / 2.95 GAA / .914 SV%

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-3 / 2.29 GAA / .928 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 13-7-0 / 2.86 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 2.92 GAA / .909 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-5 / 3.17 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 2.79 GAA / .924 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 12-6-1 / 3.28 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 1.50 GAA / .946 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 9-11-2 / 2.61 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-3-1 / 2.45 GAA / .919 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 10-4-7 / 3.09 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-0 / 2.71 GAA / .918 SV%

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 9-2-4 / 2.25 GAA / .928 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-1 / 1.54 GAA / .937 SV%

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 7-4-2 / 3.25 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.78 GAA / .880 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild

James Reimer (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 3-5-2 / 3.16 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-5-1 / 2.45 GAA / .921 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 9-8-2 / 2.90 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.05 GAA / .906 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 7-7-3 / 2.69 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 4.10 GAA / .833 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 15-12-0 / 2.82 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-7-1 / 2.54 GAA / .927 SV%

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 9-1-2 / 3.08 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.25 GAA / .920 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 11-10-1 / 3.28 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-5-2 / 2.29 GAA / .917 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 17-8-1 / 2.93 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-2 / 2.52 GAA / .905 SV%

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 5-7-2 / 2.95 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.02 GAA / .914 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 16-6-2 / 2.37 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 16-7-0 / 2.27 GAA / .924 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 8-11-0 / 3.09 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 2.78 GAA / .905 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-8 / 2.53 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 3.30 GAA / .897 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 8-9-2 / 2.75 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 2.46 GAA / .898 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-3 / 2.71 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 1.05 GAA / .959 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 6-13-0 / 2.85 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-17-5 / 3.48 GAA / .903 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-8-1 / 3.61 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-0 / 2.69 GAA / .914 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-6-2 / 2.06 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-9-3 / 3.34 GAA / .886 SV%