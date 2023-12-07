NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 7

After a relatively quiet Wednesday night of NHL action, the schedule is busy on Thursday with 13 games on the slate with significant NHL fantasy implications. Moreover, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, and Carolina Hurricanes are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Although not all these starting netminders are confirmed at publication, the NHL goalies listed below are the projected starters in their contests and could change before puck drop.

Whether you are looking to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or trying to boast your goaltender statistics for the week, here's some in-depth analysis that will assist you in making an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

Joseph Woll (Toronto)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.80 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 6.00 GAA / .806 SV%

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.60 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-3 / 3.33 GAA / .911 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

Eric Comrie (Buffalo)

Last five games: 0-4-0 / 3.80 GAA / .833 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

Last five games: 2-1-1 / 2.40 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-1 / 1.54 GAA / .937 SV%

Jeremy Swayman of the NHL's Boston Bruins

Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.40 GAA / .945 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-2-1 / 1.48 GAA / .944 SV%

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 2.20 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 3.28 GAA / .887 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 3.00 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.02 GAA / .882 SV%

Ville Husso (Detroit)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.60 GAA / .882 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.09 GAA / .864 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders

Jet Greaves (Columbus)

Last five games: First game of the season

Career vs. opponent: First game

Semyon Varlamov (New York)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 3.40 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-5-2 / 2.13 GAA / .939 SV%

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators

Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay)

Last five games: 2-1-1 / 3.20 GAA / .883 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.52 GAA / .915 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 2.40 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-1 / 3.75 GAA / .882 SV%

Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 3.00 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-3 / 3.07 GAA / .889 SV%

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .877 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks

John Gibson (Anaheim)

Last five games: 1-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-7-1/ 3.08 GAA / .911 SV%

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

Last five games: 1-2-1 / 3.00 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .951 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 1.40 GAA / .952 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-7-4 / 3.18 GAA / .906 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

Last five games: 3-1-1 / 2.40 GAA / .926 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 3.00 GAA / .878 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche

Philadelphia Flyers at Arizona Coyotes

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

Last five games: 1-3-1 / 2.80 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 2.99 GAA / .892 SV%

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .968 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.60 GAA / .801 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-3 / 3.31 GAA / .894 SV%

Dan Vladar (Calgary)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.80 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.55 GAA / .871 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 1.50 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 2.64 GAA / .922 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.00 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-2 / 3.40 GAA / .900 SV%

Thatcher Demko of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks

New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

Last five games: 2-2-0 / 3.80 GAA / .848 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.06 GAA / .902 SV%

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

Last five games: 1-2-2 / 2.80 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.08 GAA / .906 SV%

NHL Fantasy Goalie Transaction Trends Today

Most NHL Fantasy Additions

Ville Husso (Red Wings) Scott Wedgewood (Stars) Samuel Montembeault (Canadiens)

Most NHL Fantasy Drops

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hurricanes) Antti Raanta (Hurricanes) Logan Thompson (Golden Knights)