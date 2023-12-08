NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 8

After a crazy night of NHL action featuring a handful of upsets in 13 contests, there are only three games on tap for Friday. Moreover, the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Although not all these starting netminders are confirmed at publication, the goalies listed below are the projected starters in their contests and that could change before the puck drops.

Whether you are looking to catch an edge in your fantasy matchup today or trying to boast your goaltender statistics for the week, here's some in-depth analysis that will assist you in making an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.00 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 2.34 GAA / .907 SV%

Jet Greaves (Columbus)

Last five games: First game

Career vs. opponent: First game

Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

Last five games: 2-1-2 / 2.60 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 3.09 GAA / .909 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.00 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 16-10-6 / 2.78 GAA / .912 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 3.60 GAA / .878 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 16-5-1 / 2.32 GAA / .923 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

Last five games: 5-0-0 / 1.60 GAA / .943 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.01 GAA / .946 SV%

Getting the right keeper in place is essential and sometimes looking at what the rest of the world is doing can help. Here are the goalie trends for today:

NHL Fantasy Goalie Transaction Trends Today

Most NHL Fantasy Additions

Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) Samuel Montembeault (Canadiens) Vinnie Husso (Red Wings)

Most NHL Fantasy Drops

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hurricanes) Pheonix Copley (Kings) Dan Vladar (Flames)