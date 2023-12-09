NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | December 9

After a relatively uneventful night on Friday with only three NHL games, Saturday's 12-game schedule kicks off early in the afternoon with several matinees on the slate with significant fantasy hockey implications. Moreover, only the St. Louis Blues play on the second night of a back-to-back.

Although not all these starting netminders are confirmed at publication, the NHL goalies listed below are the projected starters in their contests and could change before puck drop.

Whether you are looking to catch an edge in your NHL fantasy matchup today or trying to boast your goaltender statistics for the week, here's some in-depth analysis that will assist you in making an educated guess to get the most possible points during tonight's NHL games.

Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.80 GAA / .938 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2- / 6.00 GAA / .806 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.20 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 0.80 GAA / .975 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

Last five games: 2-0-2 / 2.20 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 2.49 GAA / .923 SV%

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.20 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-2 / 1.42 GAA / .951 SV%

Jake Oettinger of the NHL's Dallas Stars

New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames

Akira Schmid (New Jersey)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 2.20 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First Meeting

Dustin Wolf (Calgary)

Last five games: 1-1-0 / 2.48 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First Meeting

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

Cayden Primeau (Montreal)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.72 GAA / .886 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First Meeting

Devin Levi (Buffalo)

Last five games: 2-1-1 / 3.00 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First Meeting

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.00 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-0 / 2.79 GAA / .914 SV%

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .877 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-3-0 / 2.65 GAA / .907 SV%

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 2.20 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 2.27 GAA / .938 SV%

Juuse Saros of the NHL's Nashville Predators

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

Last five games: 2-0-2 / 2.80 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.31 GAA / .910 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.40 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-1 / 2.49 GAA / .917 SV%

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.61 GAA / .947 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 1.73 GAA / .917 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

Last five games: 4-1-0 / 1.20 GAA / .950 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-3-0 / 2.48 GAA / .923 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

Last five games: 2-1-2 / 3.00 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 3.59 GAA / .891 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.00 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-1-1 / 2.44 GAA / .910 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 3.40 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 2.25 GAA / .916 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.40 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 4.07 GAA / .891 SV%

Carter Hart of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

Last five games: 2-2-1 / 2.60 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-0 / 1.89 GAA / .935 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

Last five games: 2-3-0 / 2.60 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .961 SV%

Phillipp Grubauer (Seattle)

Last five games: 0-3-1 / 2.80 GAA / .865 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-1 / 2.92 GAA / .910 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

Last five games: 2-2-0 / 3.20 GAA / .840 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 2.04 GAA / .917 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

Last five games: 3-2-0 / 3.00 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.72 GAA / .917 SV%

NHL Fantasy Goalie Transaction Trends Today

Most NHL Fantasy Additions

Alex Lyon (Red Wings) Martin Jones (Toronto) Devon Levi (Buffalo)

Most NHL Fantasy Drops

Joel Hofner (St. Louis) Joseph Woll (Toronto) Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)