NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 1

Only one NHL game is scheduled today: The 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. Interestingly, the league's two newest expansion teams will face off with the Seattle Kraken hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

After a wild weekend with 18 games over two days, the NHL is on a break to honor its roots by taking the game outside like it was initially played over a century ago. Considering a handful of teams are slowly approaching the halfway marks of their 2023-24 campaigns, today marks the first outdoor game of the season.

The Kraken are on a four-game win streak and are 6-1-3 in their previous ten games, giving fans hope that the struggling club can salvage the season and claw back into the Western Conference wild-card race.

Meanwhile, after a season-high four-game losing streak, the defending champion Golden Knights won their most recent game against the LA Kings to head into their first Winter Classic with some momentum.

Although neither team has confirmed their starting goalie, here's a breakdown of the most likely matchup of netminders.

Projected NHL starting goalies for the 2024 Winter Classic

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken - T-Mobile Park (3:00 pm EST)

Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights)

2023-24 statistics: 11-6-3 / 2.80 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .960 SV%

Today will be Logan Thompson's first game against the Kraken in 2023-24, playing the team twice last season when he picked up a 5-2 and 3-0 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

Phillipp Grubauer, Joey Daccord and Chris Driedger of the NHL team Seattle Kraken

Joey Daccord (Seattle Kraken)

2023-24 statistics: 8-5-8 / 2.46 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 4.00 GAA / .892 SV%

Joey Daccord is on track to play the Golden Knights for just the second time in his career after suffering a 4-1 loss on home ice last season in April.

