NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 10

There are only three NHL games on Wednesday, with an interesting goalie situation developing in Minnesota. Either Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start and seek win No. 552, breaking the tie with Patrick Roy for second place on the all-time wins list, or Jesper Wallstedt will make his NHL debut.

Meanwhile, two Western Conference powerhouses meet for the second time this season when the Colorado Avalanche looks to avenge a 7-0 blowout at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights in November.

Tonight, six netminders will start a game, and we have the latest details and statistics to help NHL fantasy managers make decisions regarding their lineups.

(* Indicates keeper is confirmed to start in today's game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 10

Montreal Canadiens v Chicago Blackhawks - Cayden Primeau

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers

Cayden Primeau* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 4-4-0 / 3.30 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 1.94 GAA / .938 SV%

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 10-8-3 / 2.69 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-3 / 3.26 GAA / .900 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

2021 Draft - Round One

Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: First NHL game

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-4-3 / 3.17 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-2 / 3.52 GAA / .897 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings v Vegas Golden Knights - Adin Hill

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-2-2 / 1.93 GAA / .933 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-0 / 3.57 GAA / .895 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 22-9-2 / 2.97 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-1 / 2.74 GAA / .916 SV%