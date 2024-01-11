NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 11

It is set to be a busy night in the NHL, with 13 games on the schedule. Besides some big matchups like the Boston Bruins visiting their old coach in Vegas, Martin Jones skates against his former team and three teams look to extend lengthy win streaks.

Overall, 26 goalies will get the nod this evening, and many of them are in critical matchups with playoff positioning on the line. Although only two starters have been confirmed, a handful will be locked in after morning skates, and we have the latest details and statistics.

(* Indicates keeper is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 11

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders

Martin Jones* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 8-3-0 / 1.98 GAA / .934 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-1 / 2.32 GAA / .915 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-8 / 3.20 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 3.00 GAA / .916 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Florida Panthers

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-4 / 2.20 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-5-0 / 2.62 GAA / .921 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 20-9-1 / 2.45 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-10-2 / 2.99 GAA / .900 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-8 / 2.28 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Darcy Kuemper* (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-2 / 3.24 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 3.00 GAA / .887 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-1 / 3.29 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.71 GAA / .894 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-0 / 2.95 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-5-0 / 2.85 GAA / .905 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 20-8-1 / 2.54 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 4.78 GAA / .882 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 11-12-2 / 2.60 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 2.40 GAA / .917 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Montreal Canadiens

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 4-16-2 / 3.87 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.67 GAA / .924 SV%

Samuel Montembeault (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 9-5-3 / 2.93 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .929 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 7-16-0 / 2.97 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 2.67 GAA / .926 SV%

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 11-7-3 / 2.50 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 3.88 GAA / .867 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 17-9-1 / 2.69 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.09 GAA / .921 SV%

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-0 / 2.51 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-0 / 3.34 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 2.24 GAA / .931 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-2 / 3.01 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.02 GAA / .895 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 410-14-1 / 3.21 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-4-0 / 2.61 GAA / .913 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 21-6-3 / 2.20 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 16-7-1 / 2.25 GAA / .924 SV%

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-9-0 / 2.85 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 4.71 GAA / .859 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-1 / 3.05 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 2.84 GAA / .884 SV%

Calgary Flames at Arizona Coyotes

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 11-11-2 / 2.68 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-3-3 / 2.10 GAA / .927 SV%

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 14-8-0 / 2.62 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.85 GAA / .933 SV%

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 11-3-6 / 2.50 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 2.97 GAA / .894 SV%

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-2-2 / 1.93 GAA / .933 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.98 GAA / .848 SV%