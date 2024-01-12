NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 12

After a busy night of NHL hockey on Thursday, the league has a very light schedule on Friday night with just two contests.

During the evening's first game, the Philadelphia Flyers are visiting the Minnesota Wild, where it is projected that Marc-Andre Fleury will try to become the second-winningest netminder in NHL history.

Currently, the 39-year-old is tied with his childhood hero, Patrick Roy, with 552 wins, with both behind Martin Brodeur, the NHL's win leader at 691. It would be fitting for Fleury to get the win against the Flyers since the club has been his long-time rival from the days when he played with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Meanwhile, Friday's late start is a contest between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars. Interestingly, both Central Division teams are in playoff positions, but the Stars are in contention for the division title while the Predators are trying to secure a wildcard spot.

Out of the four projected starters tonight, only Juuse Saros and Carter Hart are their respective team's number-one goalies, while Fleury is playing more because of an injury to Filip Gustavsson, and Scott Wedgewood is leading the Stars in place of All-Star Jake Oettinger.

(* Indicates keeper is confirmed to start in today's game

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 12

Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 10-8-3 / 2.69 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 3.47 GAA / .882 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 7-9-2 / 3.12 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 32-19-3 / 2.87 GAA / .902 SV%

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 16-15-1 / 3.09 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-9-1 / 2.56 GAA / .912 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 12-4-3 / 3.11 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.39 GAA / .900 SV%