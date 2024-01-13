Ice Hockey
  • NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 13

By Ryan Gagne
Modified Jan 13, 2024 17:55 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v New York Rangers
Every team in the NHL has a game today; for the second time this season, all 32 teams play on the same day.

As we inch closer to the All-Star Game break, teams continue to jockey for playoff positioning, with most clubs reaching the halfway mark of their respective seasons.

Whether you love a good rivalry game like New York and Washington or are ready to watch your favorite NHL team extend a franchise win streak, there are plenty of entertaining storylines to follow on a busy Saturday.

(* Indicates goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 13

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

Jonathan Quick, New York Rangers
Jonathan Quick* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 9-2-2 / 2.44 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-7-0 / 2.55 GAA / .910 SV%

Charlie Lindgren* (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-3 / 2.27 GAA / .928 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators

Mackenzie Blackwood* (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-16-2 / 3.79 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-2 / 3.06 GAA / .888 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-15-0 / 3.69 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.01 GAA / .880 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at Buffalo Sabres

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 21-8-1 / 2.55 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 3.76 GAA / .884 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 9-8-2 / 3.01 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 2-1-0 / 3.37 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 21-9-1 / 2.42 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 20-6-1 / 2.43 GAA / .921 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Columbus Blue Jackets

Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken
Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 12-5-8 / 2.23 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Daniil Tarasov* (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 2-3-2 / 3.79 GAA / .883 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-3 / 2.46 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 21-6-3 / 2.20 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-0 / 2.84 GAA / .913 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 23-9-2 / 2.88 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 3.29 GAA / .917 SV%

Martin Jones* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 8-3-1 / 2.15 GAA / .928 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-9-2 / 3.38 GAA / .889 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 7-9-1 / 3.47 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 6.03 GAA / .864 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 11-9-0 / 2.95 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-0 / 2.30 GAA / .925 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 17-9-1 / 2.69 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.68 GAA / .872 SV%

Sam Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-3 / 2.94 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.78 GAA / .863 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes

Tristan Jarry* (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 11-12-3 / 2.56 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-4-2 / 3.45 GAA / .904 SV%

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-2 / 3.36 GAA / .861 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-0 / 2.79 GAA / .909 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-5 / 2.22 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-3-2 / 2.98 GAA / .902 SV%

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-1 / 2.54 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.92 GAA / .920 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 14-8-0 / 2.62 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.72 GAA / .912 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-2 / 2.95 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 4.38 GAA / .757 SV%

New York Islanders at Nashville Predators

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 13-8-8 / 3.19 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-1 / 2.95 GAA / .880 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 16-15-1 / 3.09 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-1-0 / 2.55 GAA / .910 SV%

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 11-3-7 / 2.47 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.03 GAA / .885 SV%

Jordan Binnington* (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-1 / 3.01 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.22 GAA / .927 SV%

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 12-4-3 / 3.11 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 2.48 GAA / .916 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 10-15-1 / 3.17 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-6-2 / 3.01 GAA / .906 SV%

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 12-11-2 / 2.65 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-9-1 / 3.51 GAA / .894 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-8-3 / 2.75 GAA / .906SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 2.57 GAA / .932 SV%

