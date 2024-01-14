NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 14

After a wild Saturday night in the NHL with all 32 teams in action, four teams return to the ice just 24 hours removed from their last contest.

Yesterday, the Washington Capitals rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to extend the New York Rangers losing streak to four games with a 3-2 victory on home ice. Now, this matchup switches to Madison Square Garden, where Igor Shesterkin is the projected starter after sitting out on Saturday.

In the evening game, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who just made headlines for blowing a 3-0 lead after the first period, losing to the Colorado Avalanche by a final score of 5-3. Meanwhile, Detroit also picked up a 5-3 win last night over the Los Angeles Kings.

Although expect the unexpected these days in professional hockey, it's almost a sure bet that none of Saturday goalies will play on Sunday, but never say never in the NHL. Maybe Alex Lyon and Charlie Lindgren will play again, but neither move would make sense after their recent victories.

(* Indicates netminder is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 14

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

Darcy Kuemper, Washington Capitals

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 10-10-2 / 3.27 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-4-0 / 2.85 GAA / .901 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-10-0 / 2.90 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-4-0 / 2.74 GAA / .913 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs

James Reimer, Detroit Red Wings

James Reimer (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 3-6-2 / 3.41 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 5.20 GAA / .825 SV%

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 5-2-6 / 3.94 GAA / .862 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 1.94 GAA / .920 SV%