NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 17

Today, just three NHL games are on the schedule, a sharp decline from the 18 contests between Monday and Tuesday. After exciting matchups to start the week tonight, fans will watch some young teams continue to find their paths heading into the All-Star break.

First, the Montreal Canadiens will visit the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are in Florida, visiting the Panthers, who need the two points to keep chasing the Boston Bruins atop the Atlantic Division.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Chicago Blackhawks, without Connor Bedard, are challenging the Buffalo Sabres in today's late start. Four of the six goalies are confirmed for this evening, meaning any fantasy hockey lineup adjustments can be made well before the puck drops.

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 17

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Sam Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-4 / 2.89 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.27 GAA / .930 SV%

Nico Daws* (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-2-0 / 2.63 GAA / .921 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.15 GAA / .925 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-1 / 2.58 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 3.82 GAA / .889 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 21-10-1 / 2.45 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 25-6-1 / 1.81 GAA / .938 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres

Arvid Soderblom, Chicago Blackhawks

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 2-13-1 / 4.01 GAA / .875 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 3.97 GAA / .911 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 10-9-2 / 2.77 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .923 SV%