NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 18

The NHL has a busy schedule on Thursday night with 11 games featuring teams from coast to coast in what should be another exciting day of hockey.

After a relatively quiet Wednesday with only two NHL contests, 22 teams are skating tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers looking for the 11th consecutive win. Meanwhile, several other teams, like the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins, look to continue collecting wins.

Although it is early in the day, no NHL teams have confirmed any of their starters yet, which means fantasy managers will continue to search the latest headlines to see which netminders are getting the call this evening.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 18

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 11-16-1 / 3.04 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-6-0 / 3.08 GAA / .892 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-2 / 2.24 GAA / .929 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.11 GAA / .850 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals

NHL 2023/24 season: Jordan Binnington, St Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-2 / 3.04 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.86 GAA / .912 SV%

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 11-10-2 / 3.13 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-6-0 / 2.54 GAA / .912 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 8-9-3 / 2.97 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 21-16-4 / 2.68 GAA / 0.902 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 12-9-0 / 2.86 GAA / .898 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-2 / 2.35 GAA / .923 SV%

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-8-2 / 2.87 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .967 SV%

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-3 / 2.33 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 4.82 GAA / .800 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators

NHL 2023/24 season: Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-8-2 / 3.49 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-2 / 2.67 GAA / .914 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 8-15-0 / 3.70 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-0 / 2.59 GAA / .920 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 24-10-2 / 2.92 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-1 / 3.26 GAA / .900 SV%

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 13-3-7 / 2.38 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 1.92 GAA / .938 SV%

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 13-6-8 / 2.28 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-1 / 3.86 GAA / .869 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 19-9-1 / 2.61 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-0 / 3.18 GAA / .894 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames

NHL 2023/24 season: Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 8-5-1 / 2.36 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-4-0 / 2.48 GAA / .924 SV%

Dan Vladar (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-2 / 3.30 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-3 / 3.51 GAA / .897 SV%

New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 18-10-0 / 2.80 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.01 GAA / .962 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-3 / 2.70 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 5.00 GAA / .865 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 15-8-1 / 2.52 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 22-8-1 / 2.47 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.63 GAA / .912 SV%

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings

NHL 2023/24 season: Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 17-16-1 / 3.02 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.93 GAA / .918 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-5 / 2.43 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-10-1 / 2.47 GAA / .917 SV%