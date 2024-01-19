NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 19

There are only four NHL games on today's schedule, which gives fans and fantasy hockey managers time to catch their breath. This is probably a good thing, considering the amount of scoring (and hat tricks) that occurred over the 11 games on Thursday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury returns to the crease seeking win 553, while Elvis Merzlikins gets the start, hoping to boost his trade profile after requesting to be dealt out of Columbus.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are set to play on consecutive nights, while the Detroit Red Wings hope to continue their climb in the Atlantic Division.

(* Indicates goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 19

New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets

Vitek Vanecek of the NHL's New Jersey Devils

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-2 / 3.31 GAA / .882 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-0-0 / 1.79 GAA / .936 SV%

Elvis Merzlikins* (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-6 / 3.22 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-2 / 2.95 GAA / .919 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 8-9-3 / 2.97 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 18-10-2 / 2.30 GAA / .922 SV%

Sergei Bobrovsky* (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 21-10-2 / 2.46 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-4-1 / 2.03 GAA / .930 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes

Alec Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 10-4-1 / 2.54 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.08 GAA / .898 SV%

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 8-6-2 / 3.36 GAA / .868 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.03 GAA / .928 SV%

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks

Ilya Sorokin of the NHL's New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-8 / 3.18 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .968 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 11-16-1 / 3.04 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-5-2 / 2.95 GAA / .894 SV%