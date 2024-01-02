NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 2

There are 13 NHL games on Tuesday's schedule, with a handful of critical divisional matchups like the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, plus the Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Meanwhile, several Eastern Conference teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings, are in the Pacific time zone looking to get valuable points for their respective NHL playoff drives while visiting out-of-conference teams.

Only the Arizona Coyotes have confirmed their starter for tonight's games, so you'll need to keep checking the news to make the proper call for your NHL fantasy matchups this evening.

(* Indicates the goalie is confirmed)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 2

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets

Linus Ullmark of the NHL's Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-2 / 2.82 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-2 / 2.51 GAA / .927 SV%

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-6 / 3.25 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-2 / 2.63 GAA / .924 SV%

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 9-7-3 / 2.61 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.51 GAA / .891 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 15-7-0 / 2.69 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 2.47 GAA / .918 SV%

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-2 / 3.16 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-4-1 / 3.08 GAA / .910 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 11-11-2 / 2.47 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-1 / 2.80 GAA / .910 SV%

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 9-10-2 / 2.73 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-2 / 2.35 GAA / .922 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 6-6-2 / 3.16 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 14-6-1 / 2.13 GAA / .930 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 8-7-0 / 2.94 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-1 / 3.37 GAA / .887 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 17-6-3 / 2.34 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-3-1 / 3.86 GAA / .882 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 2-11-1 / 4.22 GAA / .868 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 3.31 GAA / .885 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 15-13-1 / 3.02 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-3-2 / 2.10 GAA / .930 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars

Jake Allen (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 4-7-2 / 3.40 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 11-7-1 / 2.41 GAA / .913 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-2-2 / 2.92 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 11-6-7 / 3.12 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-1 / 2.96 GAA / .928 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 19-8-2 / 2.86 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-4-0 / 2.11 GAA / .931 SV%

Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 17-9-1 / 2.50 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-2-1 / 2.02 GAA / .935 SV%

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 6-7-2 / 3.01 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.44 GAA / .917 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers

Carter Hart of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-3 / 2.54 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 2.71 GAA / .914 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-1 / 2.86 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 1.44 GAA / .952 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-12-0 / 3.66 GAA / .890 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-2 / 2.46 GAA / .912 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 17-7-1 / 2.46 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-3-1 / 2.41 GAA / .923 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 5-4-0 / 2.47 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-10-1 / 3.51 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 3.52 GAA / .889 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 4-3-0 / 2.73 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 22-8-3 / 2.45 GAA / .920 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-3 / 2.10 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-1 / 2.53 GAA / .916 SV%