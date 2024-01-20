NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 20

There are 12 NHL games on Saturday, featuring all seven Canadian teams as the country will celebrate Hockey Day in Canada with festivities from Victoria, British Columbia.

The first game begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, but the evening NHL contests are when the most interesting storylines occur. The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers.

As fate would have it, the Battle of Alberta allows the Flames to end the Oilers' 11-game win streak. Finally, the NHL day will conclude when the New York Rangers take on the Los Angeles Kings in Hollywood.

No NHL team has confirmed their starter yet, so fans should keep checking the news to see which 24 goalies get the call tonight.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 20

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-0 / 2.86 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-1-2 / 2.04 GAA / .924 SV%

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 11-9-2 / 2.64 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 5.80 GAA / .765 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 24-11-2 / 2.95 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-0 / 1.89 GAA / .935 SV%

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-3 / 2.67 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-0 / 3.55 GAA / .905 SV%

Nashville Predators at Arizona Coyotes

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 18-16-1 / 2.96 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-1 / 3.00 GAA / .900 SV%

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-1 / 2.51 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 4.55 GAA / .883 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators

Connor Hellebuyck of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 22-7-3 / 2.19 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-4-0 / 2.44 GAA / .916 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 9-15-0 / 3.63 GAA / .885 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 2.01 GAA / .938 SV%

Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-2 / 2.96 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 3.01 GAA / .885 SV%

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-3-0 / 2.71 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .964 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 9-5-1 / 2.40 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-4-2 / 2.16 GAA / .926 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 23-8-1 / 2.42 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-4-0 / 3.25 GAA / .908 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

Jake Allen of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-8-2 / 3.49 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-1 / 2.85 GAA / .914 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 13-5-2 / 2.75 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.65 GAA / .911 SV%

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-3 / 2.22 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 2.91 GAA / .864 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 14-12-2 / 3.08 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 3.48 GAA / .881 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 12-12-4 / 2.48 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 2.42 GAA / .925 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-3 / 2.63 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 4.13 GAA / .915 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks

John Gibson of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 8-18-0 / 3.06 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-6-5 / 2.91 GAA / .909 SV%

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-13-1 / 3.61 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-3 / 2.85 GAA / .904 SV%

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 20-9-1 / 2.58 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 1.31 GAA / .966 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-2 / 2.59 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 15-16-2 / 2.99 GAA / .900 SV%

New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings

Jonathan Quick (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 9-3-2 / 2.49 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.01 GAA / .962 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-5 / 2.43 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-5-0 / 2.65 GAA / .910 SV%