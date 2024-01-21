NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 21

On Sunday, six NHL games are on the schedule, with six of the 12 teams skating on the second night of a back-and-back. After a shocking coaching change on Saturday, Patrick Roy will make his debut for the New York Islanders.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are looking to bust out of a slump, and the Toronto Maple Leafs will wrap up their western trip with a visit to Seattle.

No NHL teams have confirmed their starters, so fans should continue to check news feeds or social media for the latest updates.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 21

Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers

Mads Sogaard (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 0-1-0 / 6.09 GAA / .818 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 12-5-3 / 2.26 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes

Filip Gustavsson of the NHL's Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 11-11-2 / 3.36 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.98 GAA / .952 SV%

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-2 / 3.29 GAA / .867 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-7-0 / 3.26 GAA / .884 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-0 / 2.86 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 14-2-0 / 2.08 GAA / .929 SV%

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 10-5-1 / 2.57 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Dallas Stars at New York Islanders

Jake Oettinger of the NHL's Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-2 / 2.96 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 1.97 GAA / .922 SV%

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-9 / 3.21 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 0.92 GAA / .962 SV%

New York Rangers at Anaheim Ducks

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 18-11-0 / 2.84 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 4.00 GAA / .818 SV%

Lukas Dostal (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 7-10-1 / 3.56 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 5.05 GAA / .872 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken

Ilya Samsonov of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 5-3-6 / 3.88 GAA / .863 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .963 SV%

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 13-7-8 / 2.34 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.00 GAA / .917 SV%