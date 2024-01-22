NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 22

For the second consecutive night, there are six NHL games for fans to flip through now that Monday Night Football is over for the season.

In one of the night's most anticipated contests, two top teams meet in Boston, with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Bruins. Meanwhile, the NHL's two lowest-ranked teams, the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, are in action against tough competition.

No NHL netminders have been confirmed to start, but the ones listed below will be the probable starters for their respective teams.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 22

Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights

2023-24 statistics: 16-9-3 / 2.61 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 2.82 GAA / .917 SV%

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-4-0 / 3.19 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 23-7-3 / 2.15 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-1 / 2.78 GAA / .915 SV%

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 14-3-7 / 2.37 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.34 GAA / .927 SV%

Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

2023-24 statistics: 21-10-2 / 2.55 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-9-1 / 3.19 GAA / .899 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 18-17-1 / 2.97 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-7-0 / 2.80 GAA / .925 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 12-13-4 / 2.50 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-0 / 1.81 GAA / .925 SV%

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 16-9-1 / 2.49 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.07 GAA / .929 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-16-1 / 3.04 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-1 / 2.72 GAA / .911 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 24-8-1 / 2.47 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 1.41 GAA / .952 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-13-1 / 3.61 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-5-0 / 3.02 GAA / .909 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-5 / 2.43 GAA / .915 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-9-3 / 3.34 GAA / .886 SV%