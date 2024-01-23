NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 23

There are nine NHL games tonight. The Edmonton Oilers will look to secure their 14th consecutive win, while the New York Rangers hope to end their western trip with a 2-2 record.

Additionally, a handful of games with valuable points are on the line when Tampa Bay visits Philadelphia and St. Louis is in Calgary. Although it is still early in the day, only three NHL teams have already picked their starters. So fans should keep checking social media for the latest news.

(* Indicates netminder is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 23

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 13-10-0 / 2.83 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-3-0 / 2.24 GAA / .930 SV%

Samuel Errson* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 12-6-3 / 2.36 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens

Joonas Korpisalo of the NHL's Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 9-15-1 / 3.56 GAA / .887 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-0 / 2.51 GAA / .920 SV%

Jake Allen* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-8-2 / 3.49 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-0 / 2.67 GAA / .914 SV%

Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 13-9-2 / 2.96 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-0 / 2.59 GAA / .896 SV%

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 11-5-1 / 2.47 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders

Adin Hill of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 10-2-2 / 1.93 GAA / .933 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.99 GAA / .960 SV%

Ilya Sorokin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 14-11-9 / 3.17 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-1 / 2.51 GAA / .925 SV%

Washington Capitals at Minnesota Wild

Darcy Kuemper (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 11-10-2 / 3.13 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-5-1 / 2.78 GAA / .908 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 12-11-2 / 3.30 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 4.87 GAA / .884 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers

Elvis Merzlinkins of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 8-9-6 / 3.26 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.67 GAA / .928 SV%

Calvin Pickard (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 4-2-0 / 2.69 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 2.97 GAA / .879 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 15-12-2 / 2.98 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 3.31 GAA / .899 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-2 / 2.59 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-8-2 / 2.93 GAA / .890 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 11-10-2 / 2.61 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.55 GAA / .917 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 8-19-0 / 3.10 GAA / .899 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-0 / 2.92 GAA / .906 SV%

New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 19-11-0 / 2.81 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-0-1 / 1.26 GAA / .961 SV%

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 6-17-3 / 3.69 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-8-0 / 3.76 GAA / .884 SV%