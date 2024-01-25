NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 25

The NHL will play nine games on Thursday night, one of the last busy nights on the calendar before everyone begins their break for the upcoming All-Star Game on Feb. 3.

As expected, there are some intriguing matchups to follow, with many playoff-bound teams like the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings looking for an additional two points to help their positioning.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for another win to inch closer to the NHL record for most consecutive wins held by the Pittsburgh Penguins at 17.

Several NHL teams have confirmed their starters for the evening, with a handful still undecided.

(* Indicates goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 25

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens

Semyon Varlamov (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 6-4-2 / 2.78 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-2 / 2.70 GAA / .917 SV%

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 10-7-4 / 3.11 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-2 / 2.31 GAA / .929 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 17-9-1 / 2.47 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 0.48 GAA / .987 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy* (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 14-10-0 / 2.84 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-0 / 2.17 GAA / .929 SV%

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 15-3-7 / 2.31 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-1 / 2.77 GAA / .911 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 10-15-1 / 3.47 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-3 / 2.86 GAA / .906 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Samuel Ersson* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 12-7-3 / 2.44 GAA / .905 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 11-6-1 / 2.67 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.31 GAA / .846 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-4-0 / 3.19 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 10-7-2 / 3.20 GAA / .866 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-0-1 / 2.40 GAA / .909 SV%

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 18-18-1 / 2.94 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-3-0 / 2.26 GAA / .930 SV%

Filip Gustavsson* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-2 / 3.29 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 2.63 GAA / .905 SV%

Anaheim Ducks at Dallas Stars

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 9-19-0 / 3.06 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-8-2 / 2.57 GAA / .921 SV%

Jake Oettinger* (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 14-9-2 / 3.01 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-0 / 1.64 GAA / .940 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 8-10-6 / 3.29 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 4.87 GAA / .894 SV%

Jacob Markstrom* (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 13-12-2 / 2.64 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 1.82 GAA / .942 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-17-1 / 3.01 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-0 / 3.13 GAA / .888 SV%

Calvin Pickard (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 4-2-0 / 2.69 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-0 / 3.23 GAA / .912 SV%