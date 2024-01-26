NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 26

Only four games are on tonight's schedule on the final Friday night before the upcoming NHL All-Star Game weekend.

There are three conference matchups, the Florida Panthers visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the East and the St. Louis Blues taking on the Seattle Kraken, followed by the Los Angeles Kings at the Colorado Avalanche, representing the West.

Meanwhile, the only opposing NHL conference matchup occurs on Broadway when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

So far, none of the eight teams have confirmed a starter for the evening, forcing fans and NHL fantasy owners to keep browsing social media and verified news outlets for the latest updates.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 26

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Sergei Bobrovsky of the NHL's Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 22-10-2 / 2.53 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 17-10-6 / 2.73 GAA / .913 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 12-14-4 / 2.56 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-0 / 2.93 GAA / .913 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers

Adin Hill (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-2-2 / 1.93 GAA / .935 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-4-0 / 2.59 GAA / .916 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 19-11-1 / 2.82 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 2.57 GAA / .902 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche

David Rittich, Los Angeles Kings

David Rittich (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 4-1-2 / 1.76 GAA / .930 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-0 / 3.38 GAA / .892 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 26-11-2 / 2.95 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-1 / 3.00 GAA / .914 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 16-12-2 / 2.98 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 2.59 GAA / .912 SV%

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 14-8-8 / 2.32 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 2.88 GAA / .893 SV%