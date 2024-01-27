NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 27

Today is the final busy day of the NHL schedule before most teams begin their bye weeks ahead of the All-Star Game on February 3. There are 14 games on Saturday, with the first game setting the tone for the day at 12:30 pm ET and the final puck drop occurring at 8:00 pm ET.

Whether you are interested in watching the Edmonton Oilers attempt to extend their 15-game win streak or keeping an eye on the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks as they try to remain at the top of the NHL standings, there will be plenty of storylines to follow on Saturday.

As of this morning, several NHL teams have confirmed their starters, but not everyone has released that information yet, so be sure to keep checking for updates.

(* Indicates goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 27

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

Linus Ullmark of the NHL's Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 14-6-2 / 2.82 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-1 / 2.57 GAA / .923 SV%

Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-3 / 2.46 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 3.70 GAA / .846 SV%

Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 9-6-3 / 2.46 GAA / .920 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 1.99 GAA / .935 SV%

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-2 / 3.01 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 0.90 GAA / .973 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks

Devon Levi of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 9-7-2 / 3.30 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Kaapo Kahkonen* (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 6-13-1 / 3.56 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-3-0 / 3.07 GAA / .911 SV%

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 19-18-1 / 2.91 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-1 / 3.06 GAA / .916 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 22-9-1 / 2.49 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets

Ilya Samsonov of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-6 / 3.45 GAA / .875 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-1 / 0.48 GAA / .987 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 23-8-3 / 2.17 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 0.99 GAA / .970 SV%

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

Nico Daws (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 3-5-0 / 3.43 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 15-10-0 / 2.85 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-5-0 / 2.86 GAA / .904 SV%

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Allen of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 5-9-2 / 3.46 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-1 / 3.75 GAA / .880 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 12-14-4 / 2.56 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-1 / 2.84 GAA / .902 SV%

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators

Jonathan Quick (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 9-4-2 / 2.46 GAA / .913 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-5-1 / 2.44 GAA / .914 SV%

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 10-15-2 / 3.44 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-1 / 3.13 GAA / .881 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes

Connor Ingram of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes

Connor Ingram (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 17-10-1 / 2.59 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 11-7-2 / 3.14 GAA / .869 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-0-1 / 1.84 GAA / .936 SV%

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

Anthony Stolarz (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 7-4-2 / 2.12 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 4.37 GAA / .833 SV%

Semyon Varlamov (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 6-5-2 / 2.87 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-2 / 2.65 GAA / .919 SV%

Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings

Logan Thompson of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 16-9-4 / 2.72 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Alex Lyon (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 12-6-1 / 2.52 GAA / .923 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 9-19-1 / 3.09 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-6-4 / 2.51 GAA / .925 SV%

Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 13-12-2 / 3.28 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.40 GAA / .923 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks

Elvis Merzlikins of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 8-10-6 / 3.29 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-0 / 2.54 GAA / .924 SV%

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 25-8-1 / 2.40 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 3.53 GAA / .867 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 12-18-1 / 2.98 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-2 / 2.89 GAA / .905 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 13-13-2 / 2.69 GAA / .909 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-3-4 / 2.70 GAA / .913 SV%