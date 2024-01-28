NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 28

NHL fans will not have much hockey to watch over the coming days. Several league teams have begun their week-long breaks before the annual All-Star game on Feb. 3.

However, hockey will be played over the next four days, including two matchups on Sunday. The Los Angeles Kings (22-15-9) will visit the St. Louis Blues (25-20-2), and the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-23-10) will play the Seattle Kraken (20-18-10).

Only Columbus played on Saturday, blowing a 4-1 lead before losing to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. Meanwhile, the only team playing today coming off a recent win is the Blues, who beat the Kraken on Friday (4-3). The Kings lost to the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on the same night.

Furthermore, all four of today's teams still have two contests left on their schedules before their breaks begin.

Although the puck drop for these contests is only a few hours away, none of the teams have confirmed their starter for today's contests. This is the last day of the week for fantasy matchups. So anyone who employs these potential starters should continue to monitor the news in the event anything changes from these projections.

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 28

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues

David Rittich of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

David Rittich (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 4-1-2 / 1.86 GAA / .927 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-1 / 3.49 GAA / .882 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 17-12-2 / 2.97 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-8-3 / 2.91 GAA / .903 SV%

Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken

Daniil Tarasov of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets

Daniil Tarasov (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 3-4-2 / 3.86 GAA / .881 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 6.25 GAA / .829 SV%

Philipp Gurbauer (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 5-9-1 / 3.25 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-3-3 / 2.77 GAA / .905 SV%