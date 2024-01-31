NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 31

There are three NHL games on Wednesday night, the final day of regular season action, before every team takes a break for the upcoming All-Star game on Saturday night in Toronto.

Although it's been a light NHL schedule this week, there are several essential games tonight for teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators, battling for playoff spots.

The Predators recently fell out of a wildcard spot and could use the two points to break up a three-way tie with the Kings and St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, the Kings have fallen so far in the standings that they could use a victory tonight to head into the break on a positive note.

The Red Wings are trying to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning in the standings and would benefit from a win over the lowly Senators, who continue to maintain last place in the Eastern Conference standings.

During the evening's nightcap game, the San Jose Sharks, who just shut out the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, finally escaped the bottom of the NHL standings and could close the gap on the Anaheim Ducks, who sit above them by four points.

(* Indicates that the goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game.)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 31

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings

Joonas Korpisalo, Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 11-16-2 / 3.43 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-4-0 / 3.28 GAA / .894 SV%

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 13-6-1 / 2.49 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 1.73 GAA / .917 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-13-5 / 2.59 GAA / .911 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-10-1 / 2.47 GAA / .917 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 19-18-2 / 2.94 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-1 / 2.66 GAA / .925 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

Kaapo Kahkonen, San Jose Sharks

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 6-14-1 / 3.59 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-1-3 / 2.85 GAA / .904 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 9-19-1 / 3.09 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-7-5 / 2.97 GAA / .905 SV%