NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 4

On Thursday, there are 13 NHL games to track, which means there are 26 starting goalies to consider in fantasy hockey. Interestingly, the schedule has been heavy on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday this week, so today is critical for managers who need to collect points when they can.

Only four teams have confirmed their starters, but a handful of these starting positions are almost a lock based on rotations and injuries.

(* Indicates the goalie is confirmed)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 4

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

Daniil Tarasov* (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 1-2-1 / 4.02 GAA / .877 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 4.06 GAA / .895 SV%

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 9-7-3 / 2.66 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-1 / 2.89 GAA / .901 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 9-12-1 / 3.24 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-0 / 2.90 GAA / .894 SV%

Igor Shesterkin* (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 15-8-0 / 2.83 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.00 GAA / .943 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens

Devon Levi of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 7-6-2 / 3.36 GAA / .888 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 1.85 GAA / .935 SV%

Jake Allen (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 4-7-2 / 3.40 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 8-3-1 / 2.20 GAA / .925 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

Alex Nedeljkovic (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 6-3-2 / 2.42 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.01 GAA / .930 SV%

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 11-2-4 / 2.22 GAA / .928 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-3-0 / 2.13 GAA / .919 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 18-7-1 / 2.48 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-2 / 2.62 GAA / .914 SV%

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 11-11-1 / 3.23 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-1-2 / 2.74 GAA / .916 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 8-8-0 / 2.94 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-4-2 / 2.48 GAA / .920 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 6-7-2 / 3.09 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 21-15-4 / 2.68 GAA / .902 SV%

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 10-10-2 / 2.65 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-3 / 2.92 GAA / .911 SV%

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 16-13-1 / 2.91 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-2-1 / 2.44 GAA / .928 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 20-8-2 / 2.90 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-0 / 2.55 GAA / .916 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-3-2 / 3.01 GAA / .900 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 3.58 GAA / .894 SV%

New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 11-6-8 / 3.19 GAA / .910 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-2-0 / 1.22 GAA / .947 SV%

Connor Ingram* (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 13-7-0 / 2.49 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken

Joonas Korpisalo (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-12-0 / 3.63 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Joey Daccord (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 9-5-8 / 2.35 GAA / .919 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 2.09 GAA / .929 SV%

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights

Sergei Bobrovsky of the NHL's Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 18-9-1 / 2.44 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-3-0 / 2.95 GAA / .898 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-7-3 / 2.81 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 3.01 GAA / .917 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks

Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 5-3-1 / 2.44 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-1 / 2.69 GAA / .926 SV%

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 4-14-2 / 3.92 GAA / .889 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.43 GAA / .915 SV%

Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings

Alex Lyon* (Detroit)

2023-24 statistics: 6-4-0 / 2.53 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.10 GAA / .906 SV%

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 14-8-3 / 2.10 GAA / .925 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-3-2 / 2.89 GAA / .902 SV%