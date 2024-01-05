NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 5

After a crazy night in the NHL, which saw 12 teams score at least four goals across 13 games, Friday is quieter, with only three games on the schedule.

Interestingly, the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets are two teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, with the latter the only club picking up a victory on the road.

So far, only one team, the Washington Capitals, has confirmed their starter for this evening, which means NHL fans will need to continue to check the news to see who else gets the call tonight.

(* Indicates the goalie is confirmed)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 5

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

Pyotr Kochetkov (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 10-7-3 / 2.53 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 0.92 GAA / .952 SV%

Darcy Kuemper of the NHL's Washington Capitals

Darcy Kuemper* (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 9-8-2 / 3.15 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-1 / 3.11 GAA / .904 SV%

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils

Arvid Soderblom (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 2-12-1 / 4.07 GAA / .874 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-2-0 / 3.06 GAA / .913 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 15-8-0 / 2.83 GAA / .906 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-7-1 / 3.35 GAA / .883 SV%

Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks

Laurent Brossoit (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 5-3-1 / 2.44 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 2.05 GAA / .906 SV%

John Gibson (Anaheim)

2023-24 statistics: 7-15-0 / 2.96 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-9-3 / 3.18 GAA / .894 SV%