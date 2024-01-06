NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 6

After a quiet NHL slate on Friday, featuring only three contests, hockey fans have 12 games on Saturday. Furthermore, there's action for almost 12 hours, with the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers starting the day at 1:00 p.m. ET and the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers finishing the night at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Considering this is the last big day for NHL fantasy matchups this week, there are 24 potential starting goalies today, meaning managers will be busy scouting the news to make roster decisions throughout the afternoon. At the time of publication, only three NHL netminders have been confirmed today.

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 6

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 10-10-2 / 2.65 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-4-1 / 1.94 GAA / .935 SV%

Carter Hart (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 9-7-3 / 2.66 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-2 / 2.37 GAA / .923 SV%

Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida)

2023-24 statistics: 19-9-1 / 2.39 GAA / .914 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-4-2 / 2.74 GAA / .909 SV%

Alexander Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 21-8-2 / 2.93 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 3.36 GAA / .917 SV%

Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets

Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 6-8-2 / 3.09 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 14-7-2 / 2.29 GAA / .922 SV%

Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-6 / 3.25 GAA / .907 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-2 / 2.85 GAA / .919 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks

Martin Jones* (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 6-3-0 / 2.20 GAA / .930 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 2.82 GAA / .901 SV%

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 4-15-2 / 3.84 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-1 / 5.14 GAA / .851 SV%

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-2 / 3.13 GAA / .893 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.71 GAA / .922 SV%

Tristan Jarry (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 11-11-2 / 2.58 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 9-2-0 / 2.08 GAA / .924 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 18-8-1 / 2.47 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-3-0 / 3.34 GAA / .897 SV%

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey)

2023-24 statistics: 14-7-1 / 3.29 GAA / .884 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-0 / 3.90 GAA / .865 SV%

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-8-0 / 2.75 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-1-0 / 1.98 GAA / .934 SV%

Samuel Montembeault* (Montreal)

2023-24 statistics: 8-5-3 / 2.94 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.88 GAA / .910 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay)

2023-24 statistics: 9-8-0 / 2.83 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-10-2 / 2.68 GAA / .918 SV%

Linus Ullmark (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 12-5-2 / 2.72 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-6-0 / 3.13 GAA / .901 SV%

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Juuse Saros (Nashville)

2023-24 statistics: 16-14-1 / 3.01 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 12-9-1 / 2.56 GAA / .912 SV%

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-3-3 / 3.11 GAA / .897 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.53 GAA / .938 SV%

St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis)

2023-24 statistics: 12-11-1 / 3.14 GAA / .902 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 3.80 GAA / .882 SV%

Antti Raanta (Carolina)

2023-24 statistics: 7-5-1 / 3.56 GAA / .855 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 6-2-3 / 2.38 GAA / .931 SV%

New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights

Ilya Sorokin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 12-6-8 / 3.10 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-1 / 1.37 GAA / .961 SV%

Logan Thompson (Vegas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-8-3 / 2.87 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-1 / 2.44 GAA / .919 SV%

Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: 7-7-0 / 3.36 GAA / .883 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-1 / 2.79 GAA / .918 SV%

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 15-9-1 / 2.83 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-1-0 / 4.37 GAA / .863 SV%