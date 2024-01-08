NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 8

Today, four NHL games are on the schedule, with all eyes on Marc-Andre Fleury as he looks to pick up his 552nd win, becoming the second-winningest goalie in league history. The 39-year-old is tied with Patrick Roy on the all-time wins list.

Meanwhile, the Battle of Pennsylvania will be a must-watch game, and the Boston Bruins begin a Western Conference trip in Colorado to face the Avalanche. On Broadway, two of the NHL's best teams meet when the Vancouver Canucks visit the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season.

Even though not every starting goalie matchup is confirmed, considering how important these games are tonight, most teams will be rolling with their top guys.

(* Indicates skater is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 8

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

Alex Nedeljkovic* (Pittsburgh)

2023-24 statistics: 7-3-2 / 2.62 GAA / .917 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-2-1 / 2.79 GAA / .902 SV%

Carter Hart* (Philadelphia)

2023-24 statistics: 10-7-3 / 2.63 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-5-2 / 3.24 GAA / .900 SV%

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers

Thatcher Demko (Vancouver)

2023-24 statistics: 19-8-1 / 2.53 GAA / .916 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-0-0 / 1.98 GAA / .931 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 16-8-0 / 2.75 GAA / .908 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 3.18 GAA / .894 SV%

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

Scott Wedgewood (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 11-4-3 / 3.17 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-2 / 3.25 GAA / .897 SV%

Marc-Andre Fleury* (Minnesota)

2023-24 statistics: 7-8-2 / 3.07 GAA / .896 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 13-7-1 / 2.45 GAA / .919 SV%

Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche

Jeremy Swayman of the NHL's Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman (Boston)

2023-24 statistics: 11-3-4 / 2.43 GAA / .922 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-0-0 / 1.01 GAA / .966 SV%

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 21-9-2 / 2.98 GAA / .894 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 2-4-1 / 3.35 GAA / .901 SV%